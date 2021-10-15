Ultiledger (ULT) Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $48.84 million and $83,507.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00204764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00092326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Ultiledger

ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

