Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $176.86 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $176.86 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,241.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $632.67 or 0.01016483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.00312134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.00281360 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000981 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

