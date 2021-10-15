Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.83. 1,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,967 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

