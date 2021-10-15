UMA Tops One Day Volume of $73.62 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. UMA has a total market cap of $714.90 million and $73.62 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $11.26 or 0.00018037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00204557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00092248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,914,513 coins and its circulating supply is 63,481,861 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

