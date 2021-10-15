unFederalReserve 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.62 Million (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. unFederalReserve has a market cap of $65.04 million and $3.62 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One unFederalReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00205164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

unFederalReserve Profile

unFederalReserve (CRYPTO:eRSDL) is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 378,153,580 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

