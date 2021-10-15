Unibright Price Tops $2.21 on Major Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00003598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $331.60 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00205961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

