Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 15.9% Higher This Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $53.98 million and approximately $33.44 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $11.46 or 0.00018684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00091717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.79 or 0.00387568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00034524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

