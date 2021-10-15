Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,405 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Capital International Investors grew its position in Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 240.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 64.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

