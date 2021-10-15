Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 127,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Union Pacific worth $1,674,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,994. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

