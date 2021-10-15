United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $87.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 83.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

