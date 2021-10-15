United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 48,915 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,915 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.40 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

