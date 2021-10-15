United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 6,290 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Republic Services worth $32,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. 3,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,384. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.