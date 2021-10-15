United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $34.96 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $34,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,046,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,880,000 after buying an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $162.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

