United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of STERIS worth $33,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.76. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

