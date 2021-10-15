United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,314 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $44,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

