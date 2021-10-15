United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,997 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $36,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.31. 4,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.65.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.