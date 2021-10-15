United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 43.8% in September

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.10. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.99.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 32.68%.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
