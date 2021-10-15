United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 43.8% in September

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.10. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 32.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United-Guardian by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United-Guardian by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United-Guardian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in United-Guardian by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

