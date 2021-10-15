United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Position Trimmed by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,333,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,449 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods comprises 4.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 5.92% of United Natural Foods worth $123,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

UNFI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. 12,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,865. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

