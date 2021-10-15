UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $430.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,067. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $433.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $405.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.72.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

