UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,704,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,483,009,000 after purchasing an additional 410,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.20. 68,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,067. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $433.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.72.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

