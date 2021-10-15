UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $480.00 at Evercore ISI

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.72.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,067. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $433.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $402.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 204,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $79,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $73,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

