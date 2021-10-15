Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.21

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and traded as high as $24.39. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 6,576 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $248.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $140,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $57,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

