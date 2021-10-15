Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $20.27

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $21.04. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 63 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $561.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

