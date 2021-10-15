Unum Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Unum Group has increased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.48. 74,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,245. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

