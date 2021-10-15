UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 494,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,181,798 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $8.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 670.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

