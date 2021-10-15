Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.59 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $15.19 or 0.00024714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $151.92 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00206872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00092491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

