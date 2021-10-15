USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of -1,166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn ($0.09) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2,333.3%.

USAC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 401,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $156.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USA Compression Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of USA Compression Partners worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

