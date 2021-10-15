USDK Market Capitalization Reaches $28.63 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and $189.34 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00111438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,395.04 or 0.99981500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.63 or 0.06221873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

