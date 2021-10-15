Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.00

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.00 and traded as low as $65.13. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 10,696,241 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLU. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.