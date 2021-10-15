V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.