Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.92.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.13. 2,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $227.34 and a 52 week high of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.81.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

