Validity Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Validity has a market cap of $28.92 million and $4.08 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00010662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.87 or 0.00335254 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,419,603 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,959 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.