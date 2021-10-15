Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $27.10

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $28.09. Valneva shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

