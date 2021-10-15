Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,594 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Valvoline by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,099,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $35.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

