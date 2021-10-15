Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Frank Nelson Buys 40,000 Shares

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Frank Nelson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($24,562.32).

Shares of LON VANL opened at GBX 46.26 ($0.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

Get Van Elle alerts:

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.