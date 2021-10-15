Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Frank Nelson Buys 40,000 Shares

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Frank Nelson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($24,562.32).
Shares of LON VANL opened at GBX 46.26 ($0.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.68).
About Van Elle
Featured Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.