VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after buying an additional 344,660 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,423,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after buying an additional 272,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. 54,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

