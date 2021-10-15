Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.99

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.66, with a volume of 8127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

