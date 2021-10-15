Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.46

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.46 and last traded at $97.34, with a volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.