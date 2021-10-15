Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.85% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,568,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 446,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

