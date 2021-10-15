Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 658,434 shares.The stock last traded at $81.10 and had previously closed at $80.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

