Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.39 and a 12-month high of $251.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

