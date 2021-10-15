Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 49.2% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter.

