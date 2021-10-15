Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 49.2% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ VONV opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
