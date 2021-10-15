Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

