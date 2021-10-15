Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $107.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

