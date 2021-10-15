Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $620,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $770,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.00. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

