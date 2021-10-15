VAULT Price Hits $6.60 on Top Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, VAULT has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $6.60 or 0.00010788 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $3.09 million and $1,905.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00071280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00110437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,225.36 or 1.00110676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.77 or 0.06244135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002653 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,997 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

