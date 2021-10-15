Vega Protocol Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $15.39 or 0.00024936 BTC on major exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $31.01 million and $8.11 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00207575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00093576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 2,015,255 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

