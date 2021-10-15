Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Tops $315.88 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. Velas has a market capitalization of $315.88 million and $6.51 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001270 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001006 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

