Veles (VLS) 1-Day Volume Tops $25.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Veles has a market cap of $81,686.83 and approximately $25.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,493.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.23 or 0.06285634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00307182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $624.39 or 0.01015387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00088382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.69 or 0.00445072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00311947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00280924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,616 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

