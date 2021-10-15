Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.08). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 6.06 ($0.08), with a volume of 3,777,067 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £64.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

